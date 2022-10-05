UrduPoint.com

Two Suspect Drug Dealers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 10:06 PM

On the special instructions of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the police claimed to have arrested 2 suspects in an action against the drug dealers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the police claimed to have arrested 2 suspects in an action against the drug dealers.

According to the spokesperson, Phuleli police have arrested two suspected drug dealers near Pakistan Chowk, who were identified as Roshan Makrani and Asif Rind.

The police have claimed to have seized 600 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused and a case has also been registered against them, he said.

