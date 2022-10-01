UrduPoint.com

Two Suspected Dacoits Arrested After Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Two suspected dacoits arrested after police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A team of investigators of Police Station Naseerabad faced heavy gunfire while carrying out a raid to arrest the suspected dacoits in 'Bokra' area in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

However, all the cops remained unhurt and two suspected dacoits including an in injured condition were rounded up during an exchange of firing. Later, the injured suspected dacoit was moved to the hospital for medical treatment, he said.

According to the police spokesman, a police team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in 'Bokra' Road area.

As the police party reached the spot, the accused opened unprovoked firing on the police party, he added.

After the exchange of fire, the accused identified as Naseeb and Ahmed who was injured were rounded up.

A case was registered against the accused after recovering pistols along with ammunition.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to have killed a person namely Sohail Abbas in a dacoity few days ago.

City Police Officer, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated Superintend of Police, Potohar and the police party for netting the suspected dacoits.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Road All

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

2 hours ago
 Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.