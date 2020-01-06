UrduPoint.com
Two Suspected Dacoits Arrested In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:58 PM

Two suspected dacoits arrested in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Korangi police on Monday arrested two accused of a dacoity reported in a jewellery shop at Liaquat Market Saudabad.

The accused, identified as Liaquat Ali alias Ustad and Asif alias Tanveer, were arrested while they were travelling in a mini-truck here, police said.

The police have recovered around 1500 grams gold having worth about Rs 125 million, one mini-truck, pistol and equipment used to cut lockers from the suspects.

Two accomplice of the suspects namely Amjad alias Shahid and Shahzad managed to escaped.

