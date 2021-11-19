UrduPoint.com

Two Suspected Dacoits Held After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:25 PM

Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested two alleged dacoits after cross firing in the jurisdiction of P.S SITE.

According to district Police spokesman, a police team during patrolling signalled two suspected motorcyclists to stop who started firing at police.

The police retaliated in self defence and as a result of which a suspected dacoit identified as Irfan Narejo received bullet injuries and was arrested along with another accomplice Mashooq Charro.

The injured outlaw was immediately shifted to the hospital while case has been registered against both suspects, spokesman said.

