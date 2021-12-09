Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two alleged dacoits after cross firing in the jurisdiction of P.S Sakhi Pir here on Thursday.

According to district police spokesman, a police team during patrolling signaled two suspected motorcyclists to stop who started firing at police.

In retaliation, a suspected dacoit identified as Zakir alias Sonu Qazi received bullet injuries and was arrested along with another accomplice Ali Hassan Qazi.

The injured outlaw was immediately shifted to the hospital while case has been registered against both suspects, spokesman said.