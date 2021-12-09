UrduPoint.com

Two Suspected Dacoits Held After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

Police claimed to have arrested two alleged dacoits after cross firing in the jurisdiction of P.S Sakhi Pir here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two alleged dacoits after cross firing in the jurisdiction of P.S Sakhi Pir here on Thursday.

According to district police spokesman, a police team during patrolling signaled two suspected motorcyclists to stop who started firing at police.

In retaliation, a suspected dacoit identified as Zakir alias Sonu Qazi received bullet injuries and was arrested along with another accomplice Ali Hassan Qazi.

The injured outlaw was immediately shifted to the hospital while case has been registered against both suspects, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police P

Recent Stories

Travis Scott Says He Was Not Aware People Were Inj ..

Travis Scott Says He Was Not Aware People Were Injured at Astroworld Until After ..

4 minutes ago
 Naturally acquired infection and vaccine best to t ..

Naturally acquired infection and vaccine best to tackle Covid variants: Study

4 minutes ago
 Candlelight vigil held for Sri Lankan national

Candlelight vigil held for Sri Lankan national

4 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘50 Booklets’ s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘50 Booklets’ series celebrating Golden Jubil ..

15 minutes ago
 WHO Says Global Inequities Prevent Elimination of ..

WHO Says Global Inequities Prevent Elimination of HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria

4 minutes ago
 Computer Blast in New Delhi Injures One - Reports

Computer Blast in New Delhi Injures One - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.