Two Suspected Dacoits Killed In Alleged Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Two suspected dacoits killed in alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have killed two suspected dacoits in a late-night encounter on Sunday.

According to spokesman, Hussainabad police encountered four suspected dacoits who were riding on two motorcycles, as a result of which accused Ghulam Muhammad Mugheri and Abdul Razzaq alias Kashif Mugheri were killed on the spot while their two accomplices escaped.

The killed accused Ghulam Mohammad Mugheri belongs to Larkana while Abdul Razzaq Mugheri hails from Jamshoro district and both were wanted by the police in several criminal cases, spokesman added.

According to the information received by the police, the accused belong to a dacoit gang comprising 5 persons and have been involved in various crime incidents from Larkana to other parts of Sindh.

The accused Ghulam Muhammad was involved in 17 cases registered in different police stations of Larkana and Hyderabad while 9 cases were registered against accused Abdul Razzaq alias Kashif Mugheri, spokesman claimed.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the accused were shifted to Civil Hospital for postmortem while a blockade has been set up in the city to nab the absconding accused.

