Two Suspected Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Banni Area

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Two suspected dacoits were killed in an encounter with police in the jurisdiction of Banni Police Station, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

During the encounter, a head constable and a shopkeeper also received bullet injuries, he added.

He said the suspected dacoits allegedly tried to commit a robbery at a shop and on resistance opened fire on the shopkeeper.

After receiving information, police rushed the spot but the dacoits opened fire on the police party. The cops retaliated and two dacoits received bullet injuries while another managed to escape from the scene.

Head Constable, Kafeel Tariq was also wounded.

He informed that a suspected dacoit killed on the spot while an injured dacoit died on way to the hospital.

In the meanwhile, SP Rawal, DSP Waris Khan and a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and cordoned-off the area, he said.

Rescue 1122 moved the injured dacoit and the cops to hospital for medical treatment. However, the dacoit died on way to the hospital, the spokesman said.

