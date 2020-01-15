UrduPoint.com
Two Suspected Drug Peddlers Among 16 Arrested By Sindh Rangers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Two suspected drug peddlers among 16 arrested by Sindh Rangers

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) have arrested two alleged drug peddlers among 16 suspects during its continued venture against criminal elements in different areas of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) have arrested two alleged drug peddlers among 16 suspects during its continued venture against criminal elements in different areas of the metropolis.

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers on Wednesday said that two suspected drug peddlers namely Zaheer Ahmed and Mohammad Kashif Hussain, who are reportedly involved in the drug trafficking were arrested from jurisdictions of Brigade and Jackson police stations here.

The Sindh Rangers arrested other suspects identified as Abdul Aziz, Shakir Khan alias Idrees, Suhail, Ather Ali alias Uzair, Ali Raza, Usama Ali alias Shan, Ainuddin, Saqib Ramazan, Abdul Latif, Hassan Ali, Shahzad, Sher Mohammad alias Shero, Abid and Muhammad Shahbaz alias Ganju were arrested in crimes of different nature from the limits of Sachal, Super market, Awami Colony, Al-Falah, Khokharapar, Saddar, Civil Line and Brigade police stations here.

The Rangers personnel have seized illegal weapons, smuggled goods and drugs from the possession of the arrested suspects.

All the suspects have been handed over to the police forfurther legal proceedings.

