Open Menu

Two Suspected Killed In Encounter With Jand Police

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Two suspected killed in encounter with Jand police

) Two suspects who abducted and raped a grade 10 student in Attock were shot dead in a shootout near Jand on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Two suspects who abducted and raped a grade 10 student in Attock were shot dead in a shootout near Jand on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Fayaz, a rickshaw driver, picked up the grade 10 student for school and abducted the girl at gunpoint along with his accomplice, Muhammad Kamran'.

Later, both took the girl to a deserted place near Bani Baba’s shrine and brutally raped her, the police added. Later, the suspect fled, and the police registered a case against the suspects after they registered a case against them on the compliant of Zafar Iqbal, the victim’s uncle.

During the medical examination, it was confirmed that she was raped.

The police spokesman has said that police acting on a tip-off raided the suspect's hideout in Bela Bandar in the limits of Jand Police Station, and the police party was shot at by four armed men and had to return the fire to save their lives.

During the shootout, the suspects, Fayaz and Kamran, were shot dead by their fellow gang members, the police said. Later, the bodies were shifted to the hospital for an autopsy.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Student Driver Bani Attock Jand Bela

Recent Stories

PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘Interna ..

PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamopho ..

2 minutes ago
 Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale ag ..

Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland

4 minutes ago
 Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agricult ..

Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary

4 minutes ago
 SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertain ..

SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system

4 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on ..

Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator

4 minutes ago
 Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourn ..

Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned

6 minutes ago
Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘ ..

Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Rus ..

Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Russians to vote

6 minutes ago
 PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress

PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress

6 minutes ago
 Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England ..

Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France

6 minutes ago
 SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innova ..

SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io

2 minutes ago
 Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chie ..

Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan