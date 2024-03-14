Two suspected killed in encounter with Jand police

) Two suspects who abducted and raped a grade 10 student in Attock were shot dead in a shootout near Jand on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Two suspects who abducted and raped a grade 10 student in Attock were shot dead in a shootout near Jand on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Fayaz, a rickshaw driver, picked up the grade 10 student for school and abducted the girl at gunpoint along with his accomplice, Muhammad Kamran'.

Later, both took the girl to a deserted place near Bani Baba’s shrine and brutally raped her, the police added. Later, the suspect fled, and the police registered a case against the suspects after they registered a case against them on the compliant of Zafar Iqbal, the victim’s uncle.

During the medical examination, it was confirmed that she was raped.

The police spokesman has said that police acting on a tip-off raided the suspect's hideout in Bela Bandar in the limits of Jand Police Station, and the police party was shot at by four armed men and had to return the fire to save their lives.

During the shootout, the suspects, Fayaz and Kamran, were shot dead by their fellow gang members, the police said. Later, the bodies were shifted to the hospital for an autopsy.

