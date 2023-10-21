Open Menu

Two Suspected Murderers Held In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Two suspected murderers held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Dera police have arrested two men suspected to be involved in a murder and also recovered weapon that was used in the crime, said a police spokesman.

The police spokesman said that a police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Kirri Khaisour police station SHO Khalid Javed Lashari traced a murder case that took place due to old enmity in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station about a week ago.

The police team, using modern scientific techniques, managed to arrest two accused murderers namely Saifur Rehman son of Saleh Muhammad and Habib Ullah son of Ghulam Qadir residents of Chashma Pakka. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition which was used in the crime.

The further investigations from the arrested accused were underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Circle From Weapon

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

1 hour ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

2 hours ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

2 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

2 hours ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

3 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

3 hours ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan