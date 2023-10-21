Two suspected murderers held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Dera police have arrested two men suspected to be involved in a murder and also recovered weapon that was used in the crime, said a police spokesman.

The police spokesman said that a police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Kirri Khaisour police station SHO Khalid Javed Lashari traced a murder case that took place due to old enmity in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station about a week ago.

The police team, using modern scientific techniques, managed to arrest two accused murderers namely Saifur Rehman son of Saleh Muhammad and Habib Ullah son of Ghulam Qadir residents of Chashma Pakka. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition which was used in the crime.

The further investigations from the arrested accused were underway.