Two suspected outlaws arrested in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Two suspected outlaws were arrested in injured condition after separate encounters in the remits of Cant and Phuleli police stations.

The police spokesman informed that the Cant police arrested the suspect Farhan Qureshi in injured condition after he sustained a gunshot during an alleged exchange of fire between the police and the suspects near Defence park.

He added that Qureshi's accomplice escaped from the spot.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery, adding the police were checking the crime record of the suspect, the spokesman said.

He told that Phulei police also apprehended a suspected motorbike snatcher in an encounter near Jurial Shah graveyard.

He identified the suspect as Waseem Arain who sustained a gunshot to his leg.

The spokesman claimed the police recovered a motorbike and a weapon from Arain's possession and was also shifted to LUH for surgery.

