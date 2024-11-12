Two Suspected Outlaws Held With Gunshot Injuries In Separate Encounters
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A suspected motorbike lifter and a suspected street criminal have been arrested in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of B-Section and City police stations.
The police spokesman, Awais Rajput, informed us that the encounters occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, adding that three more suspects were also rounded up along with the injured suspects.
According to him, the first encounter took place in Latifabad unit 10 near the protective embankment of the Indus River.
He told me that two suspects riding on a motorcycle tried to escape after watching the police, but they were chased, and the chase ended in an exchange of fire.
Rajput added that Irfan Rajput sustained a gunshot in his leg during the firing while the other suspect, Sahil Jatoi, was apprehended unscathed.
The B-Section police later shifted Rajput to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet injury.
Meanwhile, the spokesman apprised, the second encounter occurred on Risala Road between a team of the city police station and three suspects who were also riding on a motorcycle.
He added that Aneel Meghwadh was injured during the exchange of fire, while Nasif Arain and Haris Shaikh were also rounded up along with him.
Meghwadh was also shifted to the LUH.
The spokesman claimed that two revolvers and a pistol were recovered from their possession.
