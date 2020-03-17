UrduPoint.com
Two Suspected Patients Admitted In COVID-19 Isolation Ward

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:32 PM

Two suspected patients admitted in COVID-19 isolation ward

Two suspected patients, having foreign travel history, were admitted in civil hospital here on Tuesday, and their tests had been conducted for confirmation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Two suspected patients, having foreign travel history, were admitted in civil hospital here on Tuesday, and their tests had been conducted for confirmation.

According to report, a suspected person aged 35, who had recently returned from Iran was brought to Indus hospital Tando Mohammad Khan on Tuesday and afterwards referred to civil hospital Hyderabad for further medical examination.

According to sources, after conducting pathological tests the patient was shifted to isolation ward of the LU hospital Hyderabad.

Another suspected patient, having travel history was also shifted to coronavirus isolation ward of LU hospital Hyderabad.

The suspected patient, resident of Latifabad was said to be uncle of Deputy Mayor Hyderabad Sayed Sohail Mashahdi and he had returned from Italy two days ago.

Sources said pathological test of the suspected corona patient had been conducted and then he was sent to isolation ward of civil hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that till now there was only one confirmed coronavirus patient who was provided the required medical treatment at COVID-19 ward.

