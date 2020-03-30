Two suspected patients tested negative for coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Sunday said two suspected patients were tested negative for Covid-19.

He said, in a statement two suspected patients Saddam Halepoto resident of Taluka chaachro and Pahlaj bheel of Diplo, who were admitted in Isolation ward of Civil hospital Hyderabad were tested negative.