Two Suspected Robbers Arrested After Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023

Two suspected robbers arrested after police encounter

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Two suspected robbers were arrested in injured condition after police encounter on Jallala road in Malikabad area the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, four persons riding on two different motorcycles were signaled to stop, however, they opened fire on the police party which was retaliated. During cross-firing, two fleecing outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down, and subsequently were arrested.

He said that the suspected outlaws were identified as Iftikhar and Abdullah.

He added that during the preliminary interrogation, the arrested outlaws have confessed their involvement in robberies, theft, snatching, and street crimes in various localities of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah. The police spokesman furtherinformed that two suspected outlaws managed to escape taking advantage of dark and cross-firing successfully anddifferent police teams were launched to arrest them.

