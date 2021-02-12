UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Apprehended, Liquor Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Two suspects apprehended, liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have taken two suspects into custody and recovered liquor from their possession in Noshahra Jadid and Khairpur Tamewali areas.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police team of Noshahra Jadid police station took a suspect into custody and recovered 50 liters liquor from his possession.

The accused was identified as Riaz.

In Khairpur Tamewali area, the police arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 50 liters liquor from his possession. The suspect was recognized as Waris.

The two police stations have registered separate cases against the accused.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali From

Recent Stories

PM will visit Lahore today

2 minutes ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

25 minutes ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

50 minutes ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.