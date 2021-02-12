Two suspects apprehended, liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have taken two suspects into custody and recovered liquor from their possession in Noshahra Jadid and Khairpur Tamewali areas.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police team of Noshahra Jadid police station took a suspect into custody and recovered 50 liters liquor from his possession.

The accused was identified as Riaz.

In Khairpur Tamewali area, the police arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 50 liters liquor from his possession. The suspect was recognized as Waris.

The two police stations have registered separate cases against the accused.

Further probe was in process.