Two Suspects Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Two suspects arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two suspects and recovered liquor during a search operation in Cantt police limits.

According to the police, the policemen with other law-enforcement agencies officialsconducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and searched 20 houses of Awancolony and its surroundings besides arresting two accused with liquor.

Pakistan

