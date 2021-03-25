Two suspects arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two suspects and recovered liquor during a search operation in Cantt police limits.

According to the police, the policemen with other law-enforcement agencies officialsconducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and searched 20 houses of Awancolony and its surroundings besides arresting two accused with liquor.