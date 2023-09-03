Two suspects arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Dijkot police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two alleged robbers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Chak No.263-RB and nabbed Akram and his accomplice and recovered mobile phones, illegal weapons and other valuables from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.