Two Suspects Arrested After Encounter With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Two suspects arrested after encounter with police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The District City Police Karachi on Sunday arrested two suspects in injured condition after exchange of firing from the limits of Garden police station here.

The accused identified as Sher Ali alias Tiwari and Abdul Rahman were wanted in several cases of robberies, said police sources.

One pistol along with rounds was recovered from the accused while the accused were shifted to the hospital.

The previous criminal record of the arrested accused is being checked.

