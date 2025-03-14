Two Suspects Arrested For Murder During Robbery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:17 PM
The Mithadar police station in District City has arrested two suspects involved in the murder of a citizen Farhan Qasim during a robbery near a restaurant in Sachal area
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Mithadar police station in District City has arrested two suspects involved in the murder of a citizen Farhan Qasim during a robbery near a restaurant in Sachal area.
The suspects, identified as Muhammad Kaleem and Nizamuddin, were caught with two pistols, rounds, and a motorcycle during a routine patrol and snap-checking operation, according to SSP City Arif Aziz on Friday.
The incident occurred on 27 January this year, when the victim and his brother had just withdrawn Rs.
0.9 million from a bank. The suspects followed them and shot Farhan Qasim in the head, killing him. CCTV footage from the scene captured the moment of the murder.
The arrested suspects are habitual criminals who have previously been jailed for multiple robbery and attempted murder cases. The case has been registered at Sachal Police Station in District East, and the suspects have been handed over to investigation authorities for further legal proceedings. Police are also interrogating them about their other accomplices.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance
UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Chairman NAB orders distribution of Rs1.16b as compensation installment to Eden ..
KP Governor, Azerbaijan Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations
King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm
PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi
Opening Ceremony of Urdu Comedy Theatre Play "Eid Manao Juman Ke Sang"
Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..
Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan
Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC-I chairs meeting regarding traffic management plan ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Nawabshah21 minutes ago
-
Asif assures to win war on terror with help of entire nation21 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces successful commissioning of 10.2MW Jabori Hydropower Project31 minutes ago
-
Salik reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure labour rights, social justice51 minutes ago
-
LHC warns of emergency measures over delayed water meter installation51 minutes ago
-
PA passes Punjab Forensic Science Authority Bill 2025, two other bills51 minutes ago
-
Railway Police written exam for constable, lady constable, ASI to be held on Sunday1 hour ago
-
Superintendent caught red-handed with bribe at Ferozewala examination centre1 hour ago
-
Punjab Home dept takes action against private security company after guard shoots at citizen1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests notorious fugitive in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Chairman NAB orders distribution of Rs1.16b as compensation installment to Eden scandal victims befo ..10 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Azerbaijan Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations11 minutes ago