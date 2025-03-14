Two suspects arrested for murder during robbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Mithadar police station in District City has arrested two suspects involved in the murder of a citizen Farhan Qasim during a robbery near a restaurant in Sachal area.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Kaleem and Nizamuddin, were caught with two pistols, rounds, and a motorcycle during a routine patrol and snap-checking operation, according to SSP City Arif Aziz on Friday.

The incident occurred on 27 January this year, when the victim and his brother had just withdrawn Rs.

0.9 million from a bank. The suspects followed them and shot Farhan Qasim in the head, killing him. CCTV footage from the scene captured the moment of the murder.

The arrested suspects are habitual criminals who have previously been jailed for multiple robbery and attempted murder cases. The case has been registered at Sachal Police Station in District East, and the suspects have been handed over to investigation authorities for further legal proceedings. Police are also interrogating them about their other accomplices.