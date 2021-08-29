Two suspects arrested for raping, blackmailing girl

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Sunday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl.

According to the police spokesman, the victim girl had lodged a complaint with the Kallar Syedan police that one, Irshad, raped her and the other accused Mehran made videos of her sexual assault.

The police team on the complaint of the victim, traced the two suspects and arrested them.

He said that a medical test of the girl had been conducted while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials, adding that violence against women and children would not be tolerated and directed the officials to produce both the accused in the Court of Law with sufficient pieces of evidence.