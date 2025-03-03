Open Menu

Two Suspects Arrested For Street Crimes, Motorcycle Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Docks police station of Keamari district conducted an operation on Mai Kolachi Road, resulting in the arrest of two suspects involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Irshad and Muhammad Nadir, were found in possession of a stolen motorcycle stolen, according to spokesperson for district Keamari police on Monday.

The motorcycle, confirmed to have been reported stolen from the limits Awami Colony Police Station last week, was recovered at the time of the arrest.

The suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigation.

