Two suspects arrested for trying to molest boys

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Two suspects here on Monday were arrested for trying to molest two boys age 10 and 16 years old in separate cases.

According to the police spokesman, one victim's father had registered a complaint with Police Station Gujar Khan that his neighbour Ayaz misbehaved with his 10-year son and tried to molest him while another victim's father had lodged a complaint in the said police station that accused Arslan tried to rape his 16-year-old boy during his absence.

The Gujar Khan police arrested the accused in separate cases and further investigation was underway.