Two suspects arrested in alleged police encounter, one escapes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Hyderabad police arrested two alleged outlaws in injured condition while one managed to escape during an alleged encounter in Detha Goth within the limits of Naseem Nagar Police Station, late Tuesday night.

According to a police spokesman, the incident occurred when a police patrol signaled three suspicious men to stop, but they opened fire on the police party. The police retaliated, injuring two notorious criminals identified as Naveed Machhi and Habibullah Machhi, while their accomplice Abdul Ghaffor escaped under the cover of darkness.

The spokesperson further told that in addition to two TT pistols, a motorcycle and a mobile phone snatched from the limits of the Phuleli police station had also been recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects. Initial investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in more than 20 criminal cases and confessed to committing several crimes in the city.

The injured accused were shifted to hospital for treatment while cases have been registered. Search is underway to arrest the absconding accomplice.