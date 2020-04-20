Two Suspects Arrested In Bhawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:08 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Abbasnagar police have taken two suspects into custody and recovered weapon and liquor from their possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Monday that acting on a tip-off, Abbasnagar police raided a den and arrested two drug peddlers.
The arrested accused were recognized as Kashif and Mushtaq.
The police recovered a pistol and 158 liter liquor from the possession of the suspects. The police had lodged cases against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.