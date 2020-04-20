UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Arrested In Bhawalpur

Two suspects arrested in Bhawalpur

Abbasnagar police have taken two suspects into custody and recovered weapon and liquor from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Abbasnagar police have taken two suspects into custody and recovered weapon and liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Monday that acting on a tip-off, Abbasnagar police raided a den and arrested two drug peddlers.

The arrested accused were recognized as Kashif and Mushtaq.

The police recovered a pistol and 158 liter liquor from the possession of the suspects. The police had lodged cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

