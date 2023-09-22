Open Menu

Two Suspects Arrested In Injured Condition In Separate Encounters

September 22, 2023

The Hyderabad police arrested two suspected criminals in separate encounters in Latifabad. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the B-Section police signalled two people  riding on motorbikes to stop near the embankment of the River Indus in Latifabad

He said that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape, but one of them got shot and was arrested, but the other suspect escaped.

He identified the apprehended suspect as Naseer Hulio, who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).


According to him, in another encounter, the A-Section police were engaged in an exchange of fire in the Latifabad Unit 8 area near a petrol pump.

During the firing, the suspect, Noman Shaikh, alias Nami, sustained a gunshot and fell from his motorcycle, but his accomplice managed to escape.

Nami was also shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery. The police booked both the arrested suspects in separate FIRs lodged on the state's complaints at the respective police stations.

