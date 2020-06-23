Two suspects arrested in Sargodha

The police on Tuesday launched a search operation in various areas and arrested two accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday launched a search operation in various areas and arrested two accused.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies with the policeconducted the operation in Chak No139 NB, Chak No140NB and arrestedtwo suspects- Khalid and Ahsan.