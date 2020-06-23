Two Suspects Arrested In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:54 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday launched a search operation in various areas and arrested two accused.
According to the police, law enforcement agencies with the policeconducted the operation in Chak No139 NB, Chak No140NB and arrestedtwo suspects- Khalid and Ahsan.