Two Suspects Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Two suspects arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Police nabbed two suspects during search operation in various areas in its jurisdiction.

According to Police spokesman here on Tuesday, Police contingent and other law enforcement agencies, including Elite Force, Special Branch personnel jointly conducted search operation in Satellite town and surrounding of the Sajid Shaheed police station and searched 20 houses,more than 40 people were interrogated,while arrested two suspects identified as Riaz and Akram.

The search operation against criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

