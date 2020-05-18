UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Arrested In Search Operation In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Two suspects arrested in search operation in Sargodha

Police on special directive of District Police Officer Faisel Gulzar on Monday launched search operation in various areas in its jurisdiction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police on special directive of District Police Officer Faisel Gulzar on Monday launched search operation in various areas in its jurisdiction.

According to Police sources, Police contingent and other law enforcement agencies, including Elite Force, Special Branch personnel jointly conducted search operation in 49 Tail, 50 NB, Makkah town and surrounding of the Sajid Shaheed police station and searched 25 houses while more than 30 people were interrogated during the drive.

During search, Police arrested two suspects identified as Akhter and Safdar. The search operation against criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district, he added.

