Two suspects arrested in Tik Toker girl assault, harassment case Lahore

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab police have arrested another two suspects over their alleged involvement in assaulting and harassing Tik Toker girl Ayesha Akram case during a raid at Alipur of district Muzaffargarh here on Monday.

According to police sources, Imran and Yasir have been arrested from Alipur ward no-4 and Noor Shah Talai respectively after being identified through NADRA's safe city program.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Tik Toker girl Ayesha Akram was assaulted and harassed by a mob at Greater Iqbal Park Lahore on August 14. The police registered the case against 400 people out of which 126 have been arrested. However, the identification process was continued by the provincial administration and more people were being arrested after the identification.

