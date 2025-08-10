Two Suspects Arrested, Including A Wanted Criminal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) On the directives of District Police Officer Dera, Sajad Ahmad Sabzdada, the Kulachi Circle Police, led by SDPO Kulachi Inamullah Khan Gandapur, along with SHO Inspector Aslam Khan and Investigation Incharge Inayatullah, conducted a search and strike operation to maintain law and order and apprehend criminal elements.
During the operation, several houses, vehicles and bus stands were checked. The police arrested proclaimed offender Haqnawaz, son of Rabnawaz, resident of Mohallah Usman Khel, Kulachi, and Rozi Khan Noni, son of Muhammad Ishaq, resident of Kulachi, who was wanted in a murder case. A 30-bore pistol used in the crime was also recovered.
The police spokesman said the district police are committed to ensuring peace and security in the area and will continue actions against criminals without any discrimination.
