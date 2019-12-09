UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Arrested With Ammunitions In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

Two suspects arrested with ammunitions in Quetta

Police have arrested two suspects and recovered ammunitions and thousands of bullets from their vehicle in Musakhel area of Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested two suspects and recovered ammunitions and thousands of bullets from their vehicle in Musakhel area of Balochistan on Monday.

According to police sources, a suspected vehicle was checked at Musakhel area by police personnel and ammunitions including thousands of bullet rounds were seized from it.

Police arrested two alleged accused. The police sources said both victims were resident of Lucky Marwat.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Vehicle From

Recent Stories

&#039;World is witnessing a new phase of political ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Claims to Ukraine Over Sovereign Bond Deb ..

9 seconds ago

US Treasury Says Designates 'Latvian Oligarch' Lem ..

11 seconds ago

CDWP clears 11 projects of Rs 71.66 billion

14 seconds ago

"Imran to stay, corruption to go", says Governor P ..

16 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister vows to eradicate corruption ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.