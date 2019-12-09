Two suspects arrested with ammunitions in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Police have arrested two suspects and recovered ammunitions and thousands of bullets from their vehicle in Musakhel area of Balochistan on Monday.

According to police sources, a suspected vehicle was checked at Musakhel area by police personnel and ammunitions including thousands of bullet rounds were seized from it.

Police arrested two alleged accused. The police sources said both victims were resident of Lucky Marwat.

Further investigation was underway.