Two suspects booked for attacking SHO

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Two suspects involved in opening fire on SHO with damaging official vehicle were booked soon after the incident.

As per detail, SHO among the police team intercepted the two suspected bike rider during patrolling hours.

Instead of complying with the police order, the bike riders ran away from the scene.

The police team started chasing the suspects briskly. At certain point, a bike rider sitting at rear pulled out pistol and held straight bullets shots at the vehicle. It resulted in injuries to the SHO as he was leading the team. Some bullets also hit the vehicle causing it shut off on the spot. The accused escaped the scene after taking benefits of the situation.

SHO of Sheikh Fazil Police Station registered the case on report of himself and started investigation.