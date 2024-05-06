Open Menu

Two Suspects Booked For Attacking SHO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Two suspects booked for attacking SHO

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Two suspects involved in opening fire on SHO with damaging official vehicle were booked soon after the incident.

As per detail, SHO among the police team intercepted the two suspected bike rider during patrolling hours.

Instead of complying with the police order, the bike riders ran away from the scene.

The police team started chasing the suspects briskly. At certain point, a bike rider sitting at rear pulled out pistol and held straight bullets shots at the vehicle. It resulted in injuries to the SHO as he was leading the team. Some bullets also hit the vehicle causing it shut off on the spot. The accused escaped the scene after taking benefits of the situation.

SHO of Sheikh Fazil Police Station registered the case on report of himself and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Vehicle From

Recent Stories

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

53 seconds ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

29 minutes ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

6 hours ago
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman t ..

Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..

12 hours ago
 Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

20 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

22 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

22 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan