Two Suspects Detained In Drug Raid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Kohat police on Monday, seized 11.250 kg of hashish and arrested two drug smugglers in an operation near Model Town on Indus Highway.
According to Police, in a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the operation was led by SHO Jerma police station Inspector Sada Khan, who intercepted a carry van carrying the illicit substance.
The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Pir Sayer Shah of Jangalkhel and his accomplice Riyaz of Muhammad Zai.
They have confessed to smuggling a huge consignment of hashish from the tribal areas to the city.
A case has been registered against them and they have been handed over to the investigation team for further probe.
