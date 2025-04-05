Two Suspects Gunned Down In Police Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad police shot dead 2 suspects, allegedly involved in some robbery incidents, in an encounter which also left a cop injured in Rahuki area here on Saturday evening.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput claimed that the slain suspects Irfan Junejo and Nadir alias Nadu opened fire on the police during a raid led by DSP CIA Iftikhar Ahmed Buriro and DSP Tandojam Asad Channa.
He added that both the suspects sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire while police constable Waqar Ali was injured.
The dead bodies and the injured cop were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem and medical treatment, respectively.
The spokesman claimed that Narejo was wanted by the police in 12 cases.
He told that Narejo had shot and injured a citizen in a recent motorcycle snatching incident in the Rahuki area.
The spokesman did not share record of Nadir's involvement in the criminal activities, saying that further information about the slain suspects was being collected.
