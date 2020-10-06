UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held

Tue 06th October 2020

Two suspects held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :-:The police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during a search operation in the limits of Satellite police on Tuesday.

The police said the police with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metric identification of more than 40 people and 30 houses were searched surroundingsof Siraj Colony, Mariyum Town and Chak 49 NBThe officials arrested two accused for possessing illegal weapons.

