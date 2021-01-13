UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two suspects held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during a search operation in Bhagtanwala police limits.

According to the police, the police with law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and searched more than 20 houses of Chak No 51 SB, 52-SBand its surroundings.

During the operation, the officials arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons.

