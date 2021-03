(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during an operation in Midh Ranjha police limits.

According to the police, the police with other law-enforcement agenciesconducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and checked 20 housesof Raam Rehaan village besides arresting two accused for holding weapons.