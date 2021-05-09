Two suspects held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during a house-to-house search operation launched in Midh Ranjha police limits.

The police along with other law-enforcement agencies carried out bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and 20 houses of Midh Ranjha and it's surroundings and arrested two suspects for possessing weapons.