Two Suspects Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Muradpur police arrested two suspects and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.
Police said here on Tuesday that the team during checking stopped a car and recovered two riffles and 80 gram ice from the vehicle.
Police arrested the accused --Umer Khatab Qureshi and Muhammad Shehbaz and launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP believes in transparent elections, sanctity of vote: Shazia Marri8 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held for police investigation officers8 minutes ago
-
56 candidates to contest in General Elections from district Haripur8 minutes ago
-
346 candidates to contest elections on five NA, 13 PK seats from Peshawar8 minutes ago
-
HRW exactly verifies abuses of human rights in IIOJK: Ali Raza Syed18 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani to attend NAM, Third South summits in Uganda from Jan 1758 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested58 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Shah urges youth to save Kashmiris’ sacrifices for freedom1 hour ago
-
Early detection, adopting healthy lifestyles can control 'diabetic disease': Expert2 hours ago
-
2 killed, several injured in accident2 hours ago
-
APHC urges youth to save Kashmiris’ sacrifices for freedom2 hours ago
-
Govt announce reduction of Rs 8 in petrol price12 hours ago