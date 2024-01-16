Two suspects held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Muradpur police arrested two suspects and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team during checking stopped a car and recovered two riffles and 80 gram ice from the vehicle.

Police arrested the accused --Umer Khatab Qureshi and Muhammad Shehbaz and launched investigation.