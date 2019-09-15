UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Two suspects held

MULTAN, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from their possession during house-to-house search operation launched on Saturday night.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police encircled Hamidpur, Basti Khadal, Mahmood Kot, Neelkot and suburban areas, in the limits of premises of Alpa, Gulgasht and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations and arrested two suspected persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

During the operation, the police made bio-metric identification of 57 persons and also recovered eight illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pottery exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate El Salvador on Independen ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host 2nd Marine Insurance Conference in S ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Humberto lashes Bahamas

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.