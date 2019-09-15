Two suspects held

MULTAN, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from their possession during house-to-house search operation launched on Saturday night.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police encircled Hamidpur, Basti Khadal, Mahmood Kot, Neelkot and suburban areas, in the limits of premises of Alpa, Gulgasht and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations and arrested two suspected persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

During the operation, the police made bio-metric identification of 57 persons and also recovered eight illegal weapons.