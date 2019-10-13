Two suspects held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The police arrested two suspects during a search operation on late Saturday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted operation in Basti Sikandarabad, Basti Sialanwali and Maswan Pull besides checking identification of 71 people.

The teams arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons and 1.100kg hashish.