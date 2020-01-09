UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held As Police Seize Heroin, Mainpuri

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Two suspects held as Police seize heroin, mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Police Wednesday arrested two suspected accused and recovered heroin and mainpuri tobacco from their possession in separate actions.

According to statement issued here by the spokesman of Hyderabad Police, accused Muhammad Qasim alias Kaloo s/o Manzoor Ahmed Shah was arrested by Makki Shah Police during routine checking.

Police also seized 50 packets of heroin from the possession of the accused and registered a case number 04/2020 under section 9-A of Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

Phulleli Police during routine patrolling arrested accused Sajjad Ali s/o Ghulam Haider Baloch and recovered 50 packets of mainpuri and 10 kilograms of tobacco material used for making health hazardous mainpuri.

Police also registered a case number 06/2020 under sections 269, 270 and 337-J of Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Hyderabad Sajjad Ali From

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

34 minutes ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

34 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

34 minutes ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

34 minutes ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

38 minutes ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.