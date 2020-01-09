Two suspects held as Police seize heroin, mainpuri

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Police Wednesday arrested two suspected accused and recovered heroin and mainpuri tobacco from their possession in separate actions.

According to statement issued here by the spokesman of Hyderabad Police, accused Muhammad Qasim alias Kaloo s/o Manzoor Ahmed Shah was arrested by Makki Shah Police during routine checking.

Police also seized 50 packets of heroin from the possession of the accused and registered a case number 04/2020 under section 9-A of Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

Phulleli Police during routine patrolling arrested accused Sajjad Ali s/o Ghulam Haider Baloch and recovered 50 packets of mainpuri and 10 kilograms of tobacco material used for making health hazardous mainpuri.

Police also registered a case number 06/2020 under sections 269, 270 and 337-J of Pakistan Penal Code.