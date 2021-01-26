UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held At Airport, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:19 PM

Two suspects held at Airport, weapons recovered

The Airport Security Force (ASF) have arrested two persons and recovered weapons from their possession at entry gate of New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) have arrested two persons and recovered weapons from their possession at entry gate of New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) here on Tuesday.

According to details, ASF staff was busy in routine checking at NIIAP when they spotted vehicle during course of action arms and ammunition was recovered 1 SMG riffle, 1 shot gun, 5 magazines, 57 bullets, 6 cartridges from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Hamza Iftikhar and Shafqat Ali hail from Mandi Bahawaldin.

When contacted with police officer confirmed and said that the suspects were not able to justify for carrying the illegal weapons at NIIAP. Further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicle Progress Hail From Airport

Recent Stories

Rashid helps Afghanistan secure Ireland whitewash

4 minutes ago

AJK President brands India a fascist State, not de ..

4 minutes ago

Death penalty awarded in murder case

4 minutes ago

One succumbed, 5 more tested COVID-19 positive in ..

4 minutes ago

Cabinet agrees to constitute Commission to investi ..

4 minutes ago

Advanced Technology Minister of State explores UAE ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.