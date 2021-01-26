Two suspects held at Airport, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) have arrested two persons and recovered weapons from their possession at entry gate of New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) here on Tuesday.

According to details, ASF staff was busy in routine checking at NIIAP when they spotted vehicle during course of action arms and ammunition was recovered 1 SMG riffle, 1 shot gun, 5 magazines, 57 bullets, 6 cartridges from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Hamza Iftikhar and Shafqat Ali hail from Mandi Bahawaldin.

When contacted with police officer confirmed and said that the suspects were not able to justify for carrying the illegal weapons at NIIAP. Further investigation was in progress.