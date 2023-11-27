Open Menu

Two Suspects Held; Drug, Explosive Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Two suspects held; drug, explosive recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The City and Excise police on Monday arrested two suspects and recovered huge quantity of Hashish and explosive material used in firecrackers.

In an operation, the Police Station Excise, Mardan Region seized a large consignment of Hashish and foiled the bid to smuggle 72kg of the drug to Punjab through a motor car number APT-251 on Mardan Charsadda Road.

The Excise police arrested the drug peddler on the spot and registered a case at Mardan Excise Police Station.

Similarly, the City Division Police here arrested a suspect who was supplying explosive material used in fireworks throughout the city. The accused, Zahoor Khan, a resident of the Yakka Toot area, was trying to smuggle the explosive material in a Suzuki van.

The police recovered explosive material as well as firecrackers in a huge quantity and registered a case against the arrested accused.

