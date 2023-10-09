Two suspects held; drugs, fake currency recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The district police have arrested a drug peddler and a suspect while recovering drugs and fake Currency notes in huge quantities from their custody.

According to the spokesman of district police, 5.750 kg hashish and 591 grams of ICE were recovered from the drug peddler while 49,000 fake currency notes were recovered from the other suspect.

The police registered cases against them and started an investigation.