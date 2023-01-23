UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Held During Encounter

The Hyderabad police have arrested two suspected outlaws including one in injured condition during an encounter in the limits of Hussainabad police station

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that Hussainabad police raided a locality in Latifabad Unit 4 after receiving information about the presence of some suspicious persons in the area.

He claimed that when the police reached the spot and identified some five suspicious persons, the suspects engaged the police in an exchange of fire in a bid to escape from the area.

However, the police fired back and one of the bullets hit the suspect Abdul Latif Ghailu who fell injured.

Ghailu and one more suspect, Gulzar Solangi, were arrested but their 3 accomplices managed to escape on a motorbike.

The police recovered a weapon and a motorbike from the possessions of the suspects.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The Hussainabad police booked Ghailu and Solangi in the FIR of police encounter, also containing sections of Sindh Arms Act.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the arrested suspects.

