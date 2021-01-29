Two suspects held during operation in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested two suspects and recovered narcotics from their possession during house-to-house search operation here in Karana police limits.

According to police spokesman, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed,the police along with other law-enforcement officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and searched 20 houses in chak 101 SB and its surroundings.

The accused were caught on the charges of possessing narcotics.

Further investigation was underway.