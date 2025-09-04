Two suspects held during police encounter

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Two notorious criminals were apprehended in injured condition during police encounter near Baheshti canal, in the jurisdiction of Galewal police station, Lodhran.

According to spokesperson for police,Galewal police during temporary police picket near Baheshti canal tried to stop four suspects riding on two motorcycles.

Instead of stopping, the suspects attempted to flee towards nearby cotton fields and opened fire on the police team. The police, acting in self-defense, retaliated. During the exchange of gunfire, two suspects were injured by bullets fired by their own accomplices.

The injured suspects have been identified as Muhammad Shehbaz, resident of Muzaffargarh – a known offender with a criminal history involving attempt to murder, theft, and possession of illegal weapons.

Muhammad Sajjad, resident of Lodhran previously booked in multiple cases including murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms.

Police also recovered two illegal pistols and a cache of live ammunition from the arrested suspects. Police teams were conducting search operation for the arrest of two fleeing suspects.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq stated that the protection of lives and properties of citizens would be ensured at all costs.