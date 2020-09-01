Two suspects held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Hassanabad Gate-2, Peoples Colony, Railway Phattak and suburb areas respectively in premises of Mumtazabad and New Multan police stations.

Police teams have combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and made bio-metric identification of 74 people.

The JTT teams also arrested two suspects during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway.